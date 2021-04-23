Quick notes: Annual vaccination | Han birth-rate...

- Golden goose for Big Pharma: Pfizer-BioNTech says immunity wanes, annual vaccination needed. . . . . Revenue stream! Subscription model, Yay!! Thank you, China!
- China stresses family values as more women put off marriage: Mao urged women to join the workforce to help build the nation and to hold off on marrying and having children. The new regime emphasizes family virtues to pass on the 'Red Gene'. Social-media accounts of women’s-rights groups are being deleted.
- Tianhe-3 exascale prototype supercomputer: China’s Exascale prototype supercomputer tests AI workloads -- potential for leadership-class systems to tackle deep learning.
Asphalt nation: 'In 3 years, India's infrastructure will be on par with the US'. . . . . . blindly aping Amrika.
With just 1% of the world's vehicles, India accounts for 11% of the global deaths in road accidents.
- Farming without chemicals: The Green Revolution made the land infertile, led to extensive water consumption and exacerbated groundwater loss. It also led to widespread use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers. A few years ago, Andhra Pradesh launched an ambitious programme called Zero Budget Natural Farming that is transforming things on the ground. The idea is simple: to stop the dependency on chemicals and revive the land. It's already starting to show results. The state is now well on its way to becoming India's first 100% organic farming state.
- Traditional ways of Storing Grains: “Seed is the embodiment of the ideas and knowledge, of the culture and heritage of a people. It is an accumulation of philosophy, of tradition, of knowledge.” . . . . Indigenous grain storage structures of Tamil Nadu.
- Wafer Scale Chip - 2.0: 7nm, 2.6 Trillion Transistors, 850,000 Cores, 15kW of Power from Cerebras
- Sales of Fab Tools Surge to Over $71 Billion: China is intensifying its domestic semiconductor efforts amid the trade war with the U.S.
- Raag Shuddh Kalyan: Pt. Venkatesh Kumar
