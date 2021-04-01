Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, April 01, 2021
why does kerala have so few cases in the second wave of wuhan virus?
answer: there is an election on april 6th.
on April 7th, the real numbers will come out.
meanwhile, in new york, their own 'corona slayer':
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is said to have fielded a $4 million offer on a book about the pandemic even as his aides helped obscure New York nursing home deaths.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 01, 2021
