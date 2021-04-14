Wednesday, April 14, 2021

attending netexplo innovation conference online


🚀 I am pleased to be speaking today (on the GPT-neo, a neural network that is basically AI 2.0) at the 2021 edition of Netexplo's Innovation Forum, co-organized by UNESCO! I have done a podcast on this topic already, which you are welcome to listen to: https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-23-ai-20-and-the-coming-language?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy 


The full event will be streamed live on www.netexplo.com and on the Netexplo app.


🔎 Like every year, more than 2000 innovations were brought forward by Netexplo Observatory's global network of universities, students and researchers, of which I am part of. Tomorrow, the 10 most inspiring and groundbreaking ones will be presented to the world, and we will be discussing them live.


 To register and take advantage of Netexplo app's networking features: https://foruminno2021-04.invitation-netexplo.org/fr/page/levenement/?openForm=registrationForm


 To watch live from 1pm TODAY : www.netexplo.com

By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)