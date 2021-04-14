attending netexplo innovation conference online

🚀 I am pleased to be speaking today (on the GPT-neo, a neural network that is basically AI 2.0) at the 2021 edition of Netexplo's Innovation Forum, co-organized by UNESCO! I have done a podcast on this topic already, which you are welcome to listen to: https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-23-ai-20-and-the-coming-language?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy
The full event will be streamed live on www.netexplo.com and on the Netexplo app.
🔎 Like every year, more than 2000 innovations were brought forward by Netexplo Observatory's global network of universities, students and researchers, of which I am part of. Tomorrow, the 10 most inspiring and groundbreaking ones will be presented to the world, and we will be discussing them live.
➜ To register and take advantage of Netexplo app's networking features: https://foruminno2021-04.invitation-netexplo.org/fr/page/levenement/?openForm=registrationForm
➜ To watch live from 1pm TODAY : www.netexplo.com
