Biden Govt Facing Escalations On All Fronts

China is engaging in military escalation in South China Sea, while Russia is engaging in military escalation on Ukraine border. These 2 partners are acting up right now and keeping America’s hands full, in what seems to be jointly orchestrated moves between them. The Biden Whitehouse has responded to these escalations by sending an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea, and by asking Putin for summit talks.
Besides that, Iran has also stepped up its nuclear enrichment to 60% as it shifts toward its own nuclear breakout move.
Additionally, the Biden Whitehouse is facing a further front — the republican-led grassroots conservative opposition at home, who are chafing under what they see as an illegitimate overreaching Left-led govt. Note that Biden’s Democrats have just now responded to this threat by announcing that they will expand the number of seats on the US Supreme Court, to basically convert the court into the political lackeys of the ruling party, and effectively ensure One Party rule in perpetuity. America’s ruling establishment have done this domestic move specifically due to the simultaneous escalations from the other 2 fronts (China & Russia). Facing escalations on those other 2 external fronts, Biden’s ruling Democrats have decided they need to shore up their grip on power domestically in order to meet those external challenges. The fact that America’s democracy has to be thrown under a bus in the process, is of little or no concern to them.
It’s possible for any of these situations to imminently spiral out of control. China could attack & seize Taiwan’s smaller outlying islands near the mainland coast. Russia could grab more territory from Ukraine. And American conservatives could lead a wider public revolt against the Biden govt’s increasingly autocratic measures at home.
If things escalate on any of these fronts, then it could be an opportune moment for India to carry out a Pokhran-3 thermonuclear test. If US sanctions India during the COVID crisis, then it would prevent India from delivering life-saving vaccines to the world, even while leaving America without a vital ally while confronting China & Russia. But perhaps a Modi govt may be simply afraid that US could carry out regime change in India, using the same dirty tricks it used to throw out Donald Trump and oust conservatives from power at home.
