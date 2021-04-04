Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, April 04, 2021
my introduction to easter today. #secularism gone berserk
at 330am and again at 340am a sound truck drove by my house blaring "he is resurrected" at 120 decibels. not exactly calculated to generate feelings of brotherhood and love, or whatever. 😡
nizhal yoddha
April 04, 2021
