what the mild-mannered yogini says is what the average indian feels

as someone who spent half his adult life in the US, and has a lot of positive feelings for the people and the country, i think this is a Democrat aberration. basically the chinese and the DeepState used covid to get rid of trump. now they want to do the same thing to get rid of modi.
interesting contrast in styles: regardless of who runs the US, india deals with them. eg. modi, even tho he was probably holding his nose because of hillary's shenanigans against him, was civil to that obama. and he was to trump as well. and to this senile #manchuriancandidate beijing joe.
on the other hand, biden (or i should say the operatives smuggled in by pak into his administration) is hell-bent on only one thing: regime change, that is they want modi gone, come what may.
what this means is that xi jing ping hates modi, biden hates modi, merkel hates modi: so modi must be doing something right for india!
ps. in all this, the one country that has consistently stood by india is: france. i am surprised japan hasn't offered its help and support.
