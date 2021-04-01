1 white killing 1 black is murder. ok. what about the killing of millions of blacks/browns?

the fact that the US has refused to lift the embargo on raw materials needed by indian vaccine manufacturers means that millions of developing country residents (read brown and black) will die and/or be horribly sick, spending enormous amounts of money on drugs in the process. (rejoice, pfizer!)
press sec psaki simply side-stepped the question in the latest press conference, providing mealy-mouthed pabulum instead.
i'm reminded of stalin: "one man's death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic".
quiet genocides. well, the world is over-populated, after all.
thank you, biden. you're doing just what i expected of you, along with FONOP in lakshadweep, pressure on S-400, that creep kerry haranguing india over climate change when india is much closer to meeting its paris commitments than most others. along with the senseless climbdown in afghan. yes, declare victory and run like hell.
we are back to the clinton/obama days, only with more woke venom. rejoice! special thanks to kamala.
i hate to tell you this, but i told you so.
