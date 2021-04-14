Wednesday, April 14, 2021

sorry to be cynical, but smashboard "smashes patriarchy" is pure dog-whistle

this woman noopur tiwari, an NDTV and JNU alumnus, has created one of these uber-woke social networks. 

clever girl! pure opportunism. surely she's getting a lot of soros type and #deepstate money. probably pals with indira jaising too.

nice dog-whistle for all the woke, sjw causes in the world. must have been inspired by #metoo. as soon as i heard about this, my antennae went up.

have to give her credit for using blockchain, though. and she's talking about crypto as well. 

i am sure she's looking to smash "hindu patriarchy". 


ps. i just heard her mouthing the 'caste privilege' = 'white privilege' meme, and also how she was traumatized in her personal life (got the impression she went through a divorce and probably used high powered lawyers to ruin the guy's life, just from what she said). 

#smh


