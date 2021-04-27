Quick notes: Choking India | Photo shoot...

- Babudom choking India: Earlier in the pandemic, the govt solicited bids for 162 PSA plants for on-site generation of oxygen at hospitals, but it took 8 months to award the contract, and so far only 33 of them have been installed (and not all are functional) across 15 states.
Integrated Vaccine Complex: Nine years on, no production in Centre's IVC in Tamil Nadu.. "Kept idle in the interest of private companies".
- Gaurav Rai, Bihar's 'Oxygen Man': "Our oxygen bank provides cylinders free of cost. I spend Rs 20,000 of my salary and also a share of my wife's earnings for the purpose".
- Maldives photo shoots: Lack of empathy. "The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don't taunt those who are suffering."
- Starship look-alike: China’s state rocket company unveils rendering of a Starship look-alike.. China has tracked SpaceX from the beginning.
- Treated wastewater for chip making: TSMC tackles a major issue in chip fabrication - the world's first industrial wastewater treatment center that could "ultimately meet nearly half of its daily need for water for chip output". Chip production requires different kinds of water — some steps require ultra-pure water, others need clean water.
- Raag Nat Kamod: Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur
- Remembering Nisargadatta Maharaj: "After reading I am That a few times, I developed a great faith in Maharaj’s state and power. I knew he was the real thing. I knew that if I went to see him I would accept any advice that he gave me. Around that time I heard reports that a couple of foreigners I knew had been to see him, and that he had advised them both to go back to their respective countries. This alarmed me a bit. I was very attached to being in Tiruvannamalai, and I definitely didn’t want to go back to the West. Something inside me knew that if Maharaj told me to go back to England, I would go. I didn’t want to leave India, so I held off going to see him for a few months". --David Godman
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Quick notes: Choking India | Photo shoot...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment