Quick notes: Afghan pull-out | Millionaire exodus...

- Biden Will Pull US Troops Out of Afghanistan by 9/11: U.S. intelligence predicted that Taliban will make battlefield gains.
'A full withdrawal from Afghanistan is dumber than dirt and devilishly dangerous'.
- India's millionaire exodus: Nearly 5,000 millionaires, or 2% of the total number of high net-worth individuals left the country in 2020 alone.
- Chip shortage: Biden meets with CEOs. . . . . Intel to step into auto chips, but it'll take a while. . . . It takes four years to build a new fab.
- How Singapore Uses Science to Stay Cool: Scientists are coming up with novel, new designs to help keep temperatures down in Singapore.
- Dams along the Mekong threatening farmers and fish: China's construction of large hydropower dams along the river is having devastating impacts on water availability and the fertile soil that feeds hundreds of millions of people in Southeast Asia.
- White man's privilege: Livestock and dairy industries responsible for 50% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gases
- Thread on women in the military:
Thread on what actually happens when you put womyn in the military: https://t.co/zC3xNShWrs— Frontier Indica (@frontierindica) March 22, 2021
