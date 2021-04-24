Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, April 24, 2021
the DeepState flunkey magazine and its anti modi hatred
declare max rodenbeck persona non grata and give him 24 hours to clear out.
or else jail him for fomenting division, rioting and sedition. this fellow deserves the xi jinping treatment for 'splittists'.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 24, 2021
