Thursday, April 22, 2021

ah, that palpable air of smug satisfaction now that indians are dying!

only the economist, which is one of the more vile, imperialist, racist magazines out there, could muster this.

i haven't even read the article, but i did listen to this dipweed, their 'south asia' correspondent, some middle aged yank whose name i forget, hollenbeck or something (bit strange, they usually send some snot-nosed brit kid to india who then writes like he's an old man). this must be his opus. no thanks, i can predict what he'll say, and i can probably write it for him. same with that obnoxious californian, amy dear, at the FT. 

the british-magazine presstitute is the only one that can be compared to the indian msm presstitutes. the only difference is that the former gets his pound of flesh while the latter is bought for peanuts. these yanks have learned well at the feet of their brit editors. 


