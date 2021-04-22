ah, that palpable air of smug satisfaction now that indians are dying!

only the economist, which is one of the more vile, imperialist, racist magazines out there, could muster this.
i haven't even read the article, but i did listen to this dipweed, their 'south asia' correspondent, some middle aged yank whose name i forget, hollenbeck or something (bit strange, they usually send some snot-nosed brit kid to india who then writes like he's an old man). this must be his opus. no thanks, i can predict what he'll say, and i can probably write it for him. same with that obnoxious californian, amy dear, at the FT.
