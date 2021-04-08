Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, April 08, 2021
pressure on india to clean up after white people screwed up the atmosphere
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/1-u-climate-envoy-kerry-140953780.html
same old story every time. they enjoy, we get to clean up.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 08, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment