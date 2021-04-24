Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, April 24, 2021
yay, a vaccine annuity! this is so cool!
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/21/scientist-who-helped-develop-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-agrees-third-shot-is-needed-as-immunity-wanes.html
from:
https://rajeev2004.blogspot.com/2021/04/quick-notes-annual-vaccination-han.html
h/t pagan, on our joint blog.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 24, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment