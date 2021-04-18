canada's vaccine problems. my covaxin shot was much better.

long lines for vaccine in toronto, as the US is not releasing their stockpile to their friendly neighbor canada. compared to this, i got efficient service. showed up at 8:45, was #7 in line, vaccination started at 9, and i got my shot at 9:20. mandatory observation till 9:50. the observation doc or nurse couldn't get my bp with the digital device, so she ended up taking a manual bp reading and pulse oximeter reading. i was out of the clinic at 10:05. https://twitter.com/drandrewb/status/1383479725528535052?s=20
