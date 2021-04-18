Sunday, April 18, 2021

canada's vaccine problems. my covaxin shot was much better.

long lines for vaccine in toronto, as the US is not releasing their stockpile to their friendly neighbor canada. compared to this, i got efficient service. showed up at 8:45, was #7 in line, vaccination started at 9, and i got my shot at 9:20. mandatory observation till 9:50. the observation doc or nurse couldn't get my bp with the digital device, so she ended up taking a manual bp reading and pulse oximeter reading. i was out of the clinic at 10:05. https://twitter.com/drandrewb/status/1383479725528535052?s=20
