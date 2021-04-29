Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, April 29, 2021
China Starts Building Space Station With Launch Of First Core Module
China has launched the core module of its new generation of space station, which is similar to the International Space Station:
India is at least 20 years behind China in its ability to develop and field such hardware.
