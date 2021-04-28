Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
is #wuhanvirus about making money, or is it more sinister?
#narayandabhalkar
#climatechange
#DepopulationAgenda
#balkanization
#regimechange
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-29-how-to-use-wuhanvirus-for-world
it could be #regimechange or #balkanization of india
or it could be about depopulating the global South
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 28, 2021
