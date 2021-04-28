So how many journos have died?

Which brings up the question: if so many are dying in India, how come journos are not dying in proportion? Thought they were out in the countryside as front line workers. Or are they all cowering inside like rats like this fellow, and confidently making up numbers like "250 million farmer protesters" and "30x the official death toll"? This must be the work of the Congress IT cell and its 500,000 members (they advertised for 500,000 positions) and the Soros #regimechange money.
No comments:
Post a Comment