tandon v. newsom gets SCOTUS relief on constitutional grounds

seems to have upheld the constitutional right to free speech and the right to religious assembly in trashing a lower court order upholding the state of california's powers to impose strict covid related lockdowns. friends of mine in CA have helped take this all the way to the SCOTUS. more on the case: https://libertycenter.org/cases/tandon-v-newsom/
i wonder what this implies for indian constitutional challenges to lockdowns.
