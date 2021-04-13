Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
this is good. blame the indian for #theranos #scam
yes, sunny balwani is a creep. but i think elizabeth holmes was entirely capable of thinking up the scam all by herself.
my piece from a few years ago:
https://openthemagazine.com/features/business/in-cold-blood/
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 13, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment