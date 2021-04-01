Quick notes: Cairn Energy | Lost childhood...

- British colonial loot not enough? UK's Cairn Energy plans to seize Indian assets overseas to recover $1.2 billion ordered by an international arbitration tribunal. Time to pursue reparations against the UK?
- Instant loan app scam: Are the Chinese conspiring against India?
- Cluelessness: $1 billion incentive for every chip-maker who 'makes in India' . . . . . Modi sarkar gets F in strategy
Not easy to slay the Chinese manufacturing dragon: For almost four decades, countries around the world have opted to climb the value chain, abdicating large-scale manufacturing and letting the Chinese do the job.
Along with cost, in many cases, there were other good reasons. Active pharmaceutical ingredients, for instance, are environmentally unfriendly and Indian companies found they were better off buying them from the Chinese which made them cheaply at scale. Steel is another noxious polluter. So you’ve got a situation where the Chinese in 2020 produced 56.5% of global steel and had a 48% share of global shipbuilding.
- No life, no hobbies, burnout, lost childhood: The price students pay for a prized IIT seat
- Ustad DNA: Raag Kedar | Mohd Aman
- Swappable Battery for Electric Motorcycles: A consortium of manufacturers including Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha announced an agreement for a standardized battery-swapping system for electric motorcycles.
- Different kinda Vikas: 68% of Japan is covered in forests, and of this 49% is officially protected and can not be logged or cut.
- Han Orbit: China and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement
- Biden suggests alternative to China's Belt and Road: Biden plans to unveil a multi-trillion-dollar plan to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. This would ensure increased U.S. investment in promising new technologies, such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.
- FDI policy on e-commerce: MNC giants exploiting loopholes.
- Khajuraho as convention destination: Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh is top on the Centre’s charts for development as a destination for international conventions and exhibitions.
68% of Japan is covered in forests, and of this 49% is officially protected and can not be logged or cut. All protected forests belong to one or more of 17 nationally recognized classes, each with a different purpose, management strategy, and use. This thread will list them all. pic.twitter.com/bVeka2Lxwc— Wrath Of Gnon (@wrathofgnon) March 26, 2021
