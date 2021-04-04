a good piece on kerala elections, expressing conventional wisdom

this is a counterpoint to my piece that suggests the BJP will benefit (attached below). i get the feeling this journo is a committed leftie (most of them in kerala are), and so he toes their line, and avoided south kerala which has a different feel, as well as the coastal fishermen (who were screwed when okhi hit).
i am neither professional journo nor leftie, so i naturally have a different perspective: https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-22-kerala-the-bjps-final
No comments:
Post a Comment