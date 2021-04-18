Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, April 18, 2021
FONOP by either chinese drones or alien UFOs
the US does FONOP in india's territorial waters.
aliens or chinese do FONOP over american warships.
seems fair to me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzHho96l2kM
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 18, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment