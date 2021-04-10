Quick notes: Election-time Hindu | Crab-walking...

- Election-time Hindus: Dynasts perfecting the art.
- Name central schemes in regional languages :
- Tiger population won't survive vikAss: Despite a few hiccups, we still have tigers occupying all the habitats they were occupying at the beginning of Protect Tiger. This no longer seems to be the case with tiger reserves and sanctuaries being brought under the umbrella of development projects.
- Crab-walking SUV: Hummer EV
-
Is privatisation a panacea? Private airlines such as Jet Airways and Kingfisher collapsed due to a pile up of a large amount of debt. This resulted in an increase in the non-performing assets of public sector banks. Many private companies in the telecom sector are still struggling with debt.
In the financial sector, YES Bank, a private sector bank, collapsed and SBI had to rescue it. Public sector banks face huge NPAs mainly due to private sector entrepreneurs wilfully defaulting on loans. The public sector oil and gas companies are also pushing for privatisation today, as governments fail to cover subsidy losses.
- Capability Gap : CDS says China is capable of launching cyber attacks against India and that there is a capability gap between the two countries when it comes to technology.
-
Peter Thiel: Google and Apple are in bed with China.
“Since everything in China is a civilian-military fusion, Google was effectively working with the Chinese military”
″Apple is one that has real synergies with China. The whole iPhone supply chain gets made from China”.
China may be using bitcoin to take down US Dollar.
- Beijing tests the US in South China Sea: “If your goal is to take over a sea space and atoll without fighting for it, this is a brilliant if dishonest tactic. Only professional seamen know it’s a lie. Another major complication for Biden is Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte, who has undermined the alliance while hailing closer ties with Beijing.
- Dr. Sarala: "Microbial balance"... How to prepare Millet Fermented Porridge: Ambali/Khameer.
- Have I been Zucked? Over six million Facebook user’s data in India has allegedly surfaced on the hacker forum for free. “This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked”. . . . FB will not notify the 533 million exposed users.
Now TN elections are over.— Rajagopalan (@rajagopalan8) April 8, 2021
TN Bjp leaders should insist to name all central schemes in regional languages Bjp finding it difficult to market welfare schemes with hindi name.
Unless it is done, tn bjp can forget tamil nadu.
Eg. Many tamilians dont know what is. Pm. awas yojana.
Narendra Modi. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/EroD9IdqKG— Jason Kint (@jason_kint) April 6, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment