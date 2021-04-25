Mike Pompeo May Run for POTUS in 2024, With Trump As "Father of Party"

Mike Pompeo, Trump's former CIA chief who later became his Secretary of State, may run for the presidency in 2024, with Trump retiring to the role of being ideological father of the party:
Even after the end of his tenure in the Trump whitehouse, Pompeo has continued to stay in the media light with his continued criticisms of the Chinese communist regime.
Pompeo is of course the last person China would want in the Whitehouse, so they'll probably do everything they can to torpedo his candidacy.
