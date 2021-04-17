- Cool roofs: 'Whitest ever' paint reflects 98% of sunlight. "So if you were to use our paint to cover a roof area 1,000 sq ft, we estimate you could get a cooling power of 10 kilowatts. That's more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most houses". Cool white roofs are seen as an easy, urban climate solution.
- Women's lib in China: A Chinese platform is erasing radical feminist accounts that shun men and the patriarchy
-
Erdoğan’s caliphate: Pak helping Turkey to develop nuclear weapons and control Afghanistan.
The Axis: China, Pak want Turkey to replace Saudi Arabia as the leader of Islamic world?
Reports from Syrian Observatory for Human Rights suggest that Turkey is in the process of deploying its Syrian Islamist client militias in Kashmir.
China and Russia fear Turkey’s possible deployment of Islamist militias to Afghanistan and elsewhere in the region
After nuclear weapons, Turkey, Pakistan and China bond on Afghanistan.
Delhi can strengthen its old links to the Tajik and Uzbek factions, provide covert help to TTP and Baloch fighters, and cooperate with Iran in propping up the Afghan govt.
- Facebook faces mass legal action over data leak: "The scale of this breach, and the depth of personal information compromised, is gob-smacking."
- EVs in India: Given India's reliance on coal, electric vehicles could at best be 10% more efficient than petrol in terms of CO2 savings.
- Shankhaprakshalana: Yogic alternative for the artificial kidney
- Upadēśa Sāra: Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Quick notes: Cool roofs | Nuclear caliphate...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment