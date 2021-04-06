Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
excellent talk on climate change background, and solution called glitter belt
my old classmate narayanan komerath has patents on the glitter belt, but he gives a very good background exposition on the problem and the solution.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGgp7RzZOKc
