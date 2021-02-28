WaPo (like its peers) hates hindus and india, but is desperate to get readers here. let's nail them to the wall

this is the angle we need to exploit. we have BUYER POWER! $7 a year must be their lowest offer ever. but nobody is buying even if they give it away. similarly NYT at rs. 15 a week isn't getting any takers, i think.
they (NYT, economist, FT, WaPo et al along with whatsapp, google, facebook, twitter, youtube) are looking to do regime change and social manipulation in india, but they also understand india will be the single biggest english reading population at some point.
we have to thwart them both ways, 1) control their content and reach harshly, and sue/penalize them if/when they get frisky, and 2) get off the english bandwagon. english should only be a transactional language for us, not the 'mask of conquest' it is now.
the new social media laws are a step in the right direction, but they have to be implemented, and impose serious pain on the companies, as well as on their india honchos. arrest just two or three, cut off their IP addresses, the rest will behave, in fact they will crawl (remember how they used to crawl to lee kuan yew?).
i recommend amy kazmin of FT and max roddenbeck of the economist as the first to do tejovadham to. both yanks and both unbearable dipweeds. will send a message to kamala too.
No comments:
Post a Comment