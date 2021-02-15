Fwd: 5th Intl. Conf. on Sarasvati River 15 Feb. 2021. We can now narrate the Story of a Civilization

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: kalyan <kalyan97@yahoo.com>
Date: Sun, Feb 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM
Subject: 5th Intl. Conf. on Sarasvati River 15 Feb. 2021. We can now narrate the Story of a Civilization
To:
5th International Conference on the Saraswati River
Vidya Bharti Sanskriti Shiksha Sansthan, Kurukshetra, Haryana, India
&
Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board
cordially invite you to this International Saraswati Mahotsav mega event.
Inaugural Session - 15th Feb : 9:45 AM to 1:45 PM
Technical Session - 15th Feb : 2:15 PM to 4:50 PM
Valedictory Session- 15th Feb : 4:55 PM to 6:00 PM
Link -
Youtube - https://youtu.be/eBGakpu2los
Twitter - t.ly/cso5
Facebook - t.ly/17LR
