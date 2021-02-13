Saturday, February 13, 2021

it's the lament of the kulaks, not a farmer protest

kulaks are widely characterized in left circles as bloodsucking, poisonous vampires. they are deemed bourgeoisie, too, i am sure. 

but of course, they are great if they allow the left to snipe at modi from behind their backs. 

