Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, February 13, 2021
it's the lament of the kulaks, not a farmer protest
kulaks are widely characterized in left circles as bloodsucking, poisonous vampires. they are deemed bourgeoisie, too, i am sure.
but of course, they are great if they allow the left to snipe at modi from behind their backs.
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-15-its-a-kulak-revolt-not
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 13, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
