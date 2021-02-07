Sunday, February 07, 2021

wolf told us why china CAN'T be contained; now kevin rudd tells it why it MUSTN'T be

anglos are falling over each other trying to figure out who can suck up to china most. ok, not just anglos. wolf quotes known china shill kishore mehbubani of singapore as well.

rudd was the former aussie PM who is proud of his mandarin fluency, and who got oz out of the malabar naval exercises with india, us and japan. 

this reminds me of the blind faith some anglos had in the soviet union, eg. kim philby, julius and ethel rosenberg, et al. (ok, i am aware there are revisionist stories about them, but still.)

or else there could be a simpler explanation: money. 


for reference, here's the FT's economics columnist martin wolf's opus:  https://www.ft.com/content/83a521c0-6abb-4efa-be48-89ecb52c8d01


