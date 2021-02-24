Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Time to offer the Yanks the Tejas? 😁
Apparently the f35 is a costly failure.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2021/02/23/the-us-air-force-just-admitted-the-f-35-stealth-fighter-has-failed/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 24, 2021
Older Post
Subscribe to:
