after neera tanden, another indian-origin biden nominee, vivek moorthy, comes under fire

vivek was surgeon general earlier as well.
i don't know if there is a concerted smear campaign against hindu nominees (it is quite possible given the way anti hindus have the run of the Dem party), but everybody crowing about "20 indian americans in biden administration" need to take a deep breath. and i am betting that there will be no complaints about the muslim or christian indian-american nominees, including a couple who may have been complicit in anti-india protests. after all, Democrats on average are anti-india and anti-hindu.
