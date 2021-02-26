Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, February 26, 2021
pak hasn't changed its stripes, why is india bending over to accommodate the pak army?
here's my very old piece on why pak will not change, and we're fools to think they will.
https://in.rediff.com/news/2001/jun/18rajeev.htm
brahma's scepticism is well taken. we have reason to be sceptical.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 26, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
