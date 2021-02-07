Sunday, February 07, 2021

my column on "manufacturing consent" 10 years ago; alas, it's worse now

https://www.firstpost.com/blogs/politics-blogs/manufacturing-consent-a-major-media-sport-in-us-and-india-100903.html

we have failed as a nation to build up a media narrative all these years; and the bad guys are getting bolder, and #deepstate + Dems are far more malign towards india; china was not much of a factor in 2011, but in the last ten years they have expanded their cultural marxism sleeper cells enormously, and invested greatly in buying indian journalists. in 2011 i suspect they were mostly invested only in one media stable from chennai; but now it's much broader. 
