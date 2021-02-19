Quick notes: Amazon reviews | Failing to innovate...

- Fake Amazon reviews being sold in bulk: Dozens of Facebook groups found where sellers offer refunds or commissions in exchange for fake, favourable reviews.
- “Test the Boundaries of what is allowed by law”: Amazon favored big sellers on its India platform – and used them to maneuver around rules meant to protect the country's small retailers from getting crushed by e-commerce giants.
Govt role in R&D - China vs India: "In semiconductors, the upfront investment is so massive, that you want some assurance that there is a market for what you are going to build. Because the day you build your facility, it is not going to be state-of-the-art. It will be state-of-the-art only with incremental acquisition of knowledge and expertise. China aimed very low in semiconductors, but they got an assurance that there will be a buyer for that. Their govt made sure Chinese consumption is pointed towards the production of SMIC. Indian govt has never been willing to give such an assurance".
- National Research Foundation: In 2018, India spent 0.69% of its GDP on research and development compared to China’s 2.1%. India had just 255 researchers per million people in 2017. Israel had 8,342 per million in the same year. The NRF will distribute 100 billion rupees annually for its first five years.
- Not everything is translatable into dollars: We have seen clear evidence that big dams are not sustainable in the Himalayas.
No more engines for Jaguars: Jaguar will be EV-only from 2025; Land Rover will be 60 percent BEV.
- Big Tech Blinks: In Australia, Google may soon pay lump sums for news . . . . Facebook goes nuclear, banning all news posts in Australia
Don't party yet: We handled Galwan and its fallout well. But that is not the end of the story. India has now clearly emerged in Beijing’s eyes as the one immediate adversary who will not concede to China’s political will for economic and commercial reasons. That means new contours of conflict have been drawn for the future.
- Taypayer funding for Abrahamics: Tamil Nadu hikes Jerusalem pilgrimage number to 1,000
- Kundali comes to the west: New dating app for astrology lovers and skeptics alike
Hindu society has been fighting for an uninterrupted and free Ganga for more than 100 years. Listen to what Sushma Swaraj said in the Parliament when her party was in opposition. pic.twitter.com/cWovMTScbb— Upword (@upword_) February 12, 2021
