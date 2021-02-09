- Romania baptism manslaughter: A six-week-old had a cardiac arrest after he was immersed three times in holy water. He had a violent death and liquid was found in his lungs, an autopsy found.
- Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid: Scores of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program while sitting on well over $10 billion in cash, short-term investments or other available funds
- ‘You are what you ate as a child’: Childhood diet has lifelong impact, says study. The quantity of good gut bacteria is significantly reduced in the Western diet group. This type of bacteria is involved in carbohydrate metabolism.
- Bye-Bye vaccine? Israeli drug cured 29 of 30 moderate/serious COVID cases in days.. Helps prevent deadly cytokine storm
- Vaccine worry: Oxford jab doesn't work against S Africa variant. . . . South Africa pauses AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
- Chipageddon: Chip shortage crippling automotive industry.
- Mindful walking: “Walking meditation makes us whole again. Only when we are connected with our body are we truly alive. Healing is not possible without that connection. So walk and breathe in such a way that you can connect with your body deeply.”
- Bitcoin average energy consumption per transaction: Bitcoin consumes more energy than Switzerland
- Ancient Peruvian mystery: The puquios were part of a sophisticated hydraulic system used to retrieve and channel water. The uniquely shaped holes let wind into a series of underground canals, which forced water from underground aquifers into the areas where it was needed. The puquios were so well-constructed that 30 of them are still utilized by farmers to this day. The creation of such a sophisticated and enduring network is evidence of the architects’ advanced understanding of the region’s geology and annual variations in water supply.
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Quick notes: Baptism | Vaccine worry...
