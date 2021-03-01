Quick notes: Power-Grid cyberattack | Patent race...

-
Chinese cyber campaign targeted Indian power grid after Galwan clash: Evidence suggests “coordinated targeting of load dispatch centers,” which balance the electrical demands across regions of the country. In Mumbai trains shut down and the stock market closed as the power went out in a city of 20 million people. Hospitals had to switch to emergency generators to keep ventilators running.
It is possible the Indians are still searching for the code. But acknowledging its insertion could complicate the diplomacy to ease tensions, one former Indian diplomat noted.. “The issue is we still haven’t been able to get rid of our dependence on foreign hardware and foreign software”.
- China Buying Used Chip-Making Equipment to Skirt US Restrictions: China’s developed its own CPUs, GPUs, memory, and other components. But until it can replace American chip-making equipment entirely the country’s going to have to continue to stockpile used machines.
- Tesla China developing affordable global EV: The ultimate goal: to design, develop, and produce a vehicle that’s manufactured in China and sold to the rest of the world, possibly with 100% Chinese components.
- 'China-free' tech supply chain: U.S. to accelerate efforts to build supply chains for chips and other strategically significant products that are less reliant on China, in partnership with the likes of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. . . . . . India? Don't ask.
- Who Is Leading the 5G Patent Race?: Huawei takes first place. . . . . India's English advantage not helping?
- "We must continue to trade with China": A purely Bania perspective by Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj. "We must always procure stuff from wherever it is most competitively available."
-
Ghazi Hunts Vikrant; Vikrant Hunts Ghazi: Pakistan hoped that a lucky torpedo or two from Ghazi might sink Vikant, turning its losing hand in the Bay of Bengal into a winning one—or at least constrain Vikrant’s operations. On the second day of the war on December 4, the Vikrat was cruising off the Andaman islands when her lookouts reported spotting a periscope.
On December 3 Ghazi failed to locate Vikrant and instead moved to deploy mines at the entrance of Visakhapatnam port, the site of the Indian naval HQ. Around midnight on Dec 3-4 mysterious circumstances caused the submarine to sink with the loss of all 92 aboard.
- Mohammedan slavery thrives: An estimated 69% of deaths among Indian, Nepali, and Bangladeshi migrant workers in Qatar over the past decade are categorized as “natural”. At least 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar prior to World Cup
- Women Routinely Raped in Tibetan Camps: Just like Muslim women in Xinjiang, lay Buddhist girls and nuns are also submitted to systematic rape in Tibet’s transformation through education camps
- Padma Shri Sridhar Vembu: Tech billionaire who returned from USA to rural India
