Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Parler CEO Says He Was Fired by Rebekah Mercer - The Wall Street Journal.
Parler CEO Says He Was Fired by Rebekah Mercer
https://www.wsj.com/articles/parler-ceo-says-he-was-fired-by-conservative-political-donor-rebekah-mercer-11612397380
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 04, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment