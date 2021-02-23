Xi Jinping May Visit India This Year For BRICS Summit

Very unhappy to learn Xi Jinping would come to India while his hands are dripping with the blood of our jawans. Not unlike when Musharraf visited India not long after his Kargil ambush on us. It seems that we're now doing this BRICS move because New Delhi wants to keep equal distance between USA and China, since Biden is now less supportive of India. If we need to move farther from USA and closer to China, then we should focus on getting American Big Tech Social Media regulated/banned around the world, since their social media do represent a common threat to us both. China has already banned American Big Tech Social Media, and we Indians must do the same too. I think that should be the main focus of any international cooperation between India and China. The bonus would be that it will hurt Biden personally more than his country, because American Big Tech Social Media helped to rig US elections in his favour. If anything, we would be applauded by many Americans who feel stifled and discriminated against by Big Tech.
