Monday, February 22, 2021

BBC Hard Talk Interview with Yogendra Yadav on Farm Bill

 

By -

1 comment:

Pagan said...

"My grandfather got butchered by a Muslim mob and so, my father wanted to name me Salim. Painfully, that India no longer exists".

Hey khuda, what is Modi doing to India! Getting Hindus butchered is not so easy anymore. I share your pain, Salim Yadav.

2/22/2021 10:39 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)