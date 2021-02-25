Quick notes: China trade | Uberize...

- India to clear 45 investment proposals from China: India dropping barriers to Chinese investment and trade that were set up in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash. . . . . . . Chacha Modi says 'Hindi-Chini-...'
- China Back as Top India Trade Partner: China regained its position as India’s top trade partner in 2020, as New Delhi’s reliance on imported machines outweighed its efforts to curb commerce with Beijing after a bloody border conflict.
- Dr Bharat Karnad: 'Indian Army's advantage has been lost.. Losing out in both symbolic and substantive terms, how is any of this a success for India?'
- 'Uberize' = To Eliminate Salaried Positions: California’s vote to classify Uber and Lyft drivers as contractors has emboldened other employers to eliminate salaried positions—and has become a cornerstone of bigger plans to “Uberize” the U.S. workforce. “There’s nobody backing you”. The Gig Economy is coming for millions of American jobs.
Tony West, Uber’s top lawyer, is Kamala Harris’s brother-in-law. Several of Biden’s cabinet picks have consulted for Uber, and his national security adviser previously helped the company try to cut a deal with unions. One of Biden’s key campaign advisers on labor, former Deputy Labor Secretary Seth Harris, co-wrote a 2015 paper with a fellow Obama alum advocating the creation of a middle-ground employment status that didn’t include a minimum wage.
- UK and Canada to follow Australian model: The UK may follow the lead of Australia and Canada in forcing Facebook to pay news publishers for hosting their content,
- “Kind of a copycat”: China copied spyware code from America's NSA
- Pagan Revival led by Hindus: Christianity is a “religion of the Book”, an artificial construct, whereas the ancestral religion was based on nature. Wherever there is reality, Pagan religion has to come up, inevitably. No presumed revelation was needed, nor any frantic attempt to preserve this revealed religion intact and impose it on the next generations. If ever we forget all about it, we can rediscover it for it is ever-present all around us.
- The Gap Between Thoughts:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Quick notes: China trade | Uberize...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment