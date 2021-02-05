Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, February 05, 2021
FT's wolf says "resistance is futile! ve have vays!"
i used to think this fellow martin wolf knew what he was talking about. but some of you guys told me the guy is an idiot. he has just proved you right.
https://www.ft.com/content/83a521c0-6abb-4efa-be48-89ecb52c8d01
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 05, 2021
