Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
indian origin NASA engineer gets into deep trouble for china links
this has happened a lot: eg the harvard chemistry HoD who was getting $50k/month from china.
the name meyya meyyappan rings a bell. alas, i think he's an iit madras class of 77 or 76 alumnus, probably aero.
sigh.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/senior-nasa-scientist-pleads-guilty-making-false-statements-related-chinese-thousand
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 23, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment