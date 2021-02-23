Tuesday, February 23, 2021

indian origin NASA engineer gets into deep trouble for china links

this has happened a lot: eg the harvard chemistry HoD who was getting $50k/month from china. 

the name meyya meyyappan rings a bell. alas, i think he's an iit madras class of 77 or 76 alumnus, probably aero.

sigh.

