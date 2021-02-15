Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, February 15, 2021
how AAP remembers dead people based only on religion. ghouls.
kerala CM also vijayan personally went to junaid's home and donated 5 lakh of taxpayer money. but has never paid any attention to any hindus killed by RoP or his own commies.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 15, 2021
