Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, February 27, 2021
why do Dems want to take the nuclear button away from biden?
this is an unprecedented attempt to reduce the POTUS' power.
is it because they know it's not safe with biden? is he really suffering from dementia? if so, why not reveal it and install kamala as POTUS, which was the game plan all along, right?
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 27, 2021
