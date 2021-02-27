Saturday, February 27, 2021

why do Dems want to take the nuclear button away from biden?

this is an unprecedented attempt to reduce the POTUS' power.

is it because they know it's not safe with biden? is he really suffering from dementia? if so, why not reveal it and install kamala as POTUS, which was the game plan all along, right? 


