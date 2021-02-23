Quick notes: Indian EVs | Digital Colony...

-
Desi Tesla? TSLA looks to be moving forward with its Gigafactory in Karnataka
+ A Tesla will emit 193 grams of CO2 per KM in India as coal contributes 70% to our electricity mix.
+ Air pollution taking a heavy toll in Delhi. Smoke from the agricultural burns, notably from Punjab, contributes significantly to the capital’s air pollution levels. . . . take note, Greta
- The East India Company playbook: Big Tech pursuing digital colonization and challenging our autonomy.
- Sri Lanka: India’s loss, China’s gain.. “When did geopolitics become the preserve of local trade unionists? When did they start to decide our foreign policy?”
- Padma Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy: This Hyderabad farmer has won a patent for Vitamin D-enriched rice and wheat
- Next-G: Apple is already working on developing 6G wireless technology... India will wake up in 2030 after it rolls out
- WhatsApp after May 15: What will happen to users who don't agree to privacy changes?
- Colonial Hangover:
- Demographic Jihad on Europe: Are migrant YouTubers influencing others to travel to the EU?
- Home Geothermal Energy: By drilling holes about 300 to 500 feet underground, ground-source heat pumps can tap air at much more stable temperatures. This isn’t a new concept: “There are a lot of terrific ground-source heat pumps out there; they’ll heat your home and cool your home comfortably”.
Last year when Google-devata & Facebook-devata were buying into Jio, did you see anyone complain?— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) February 19, 2021
I sent my chapter 8 criticizing this SELLOUT to prominent persons. But nobody wanted to hear me. Now suddenly everyone switching sides on Digital Colonization?
No comments:
Post a Comment