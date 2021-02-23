Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Quick notes: Indian EVs | Digital Colony...

  • Desi Tesla? TSLA looks to be moving forward with its Gigafactory in Karnataka

    + A Tesla will emit 193 grams of CO2 per KM in India as coal contributes 70% to our electricity mix.

    + Air pollution taking a heavy toll in Delhi. Smoke from the agricultural burns, notably from Punjab, contributes significantly to the capital’s air pollution levels. . . . take note, Greta


  • The East India Company playbook: Big Tech pursuing digital colonization and challenging our autonomy.



  • Sri Lanka: India’s loss, China’s gain.. “When did geopolitics become the preserve of local trade unionists? When did they start to decide our foreign policy?”


  • Padma Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy: This Hyderabad farmer has won a patent for Vitamin D-enriched rice and wheat


  • Next-G: Apple is already working on developing 6G wireless technology... India will wake up in 2030 after it rolls out


  • WhatsApp after May 15: What will happen to users who don't agree to privacy changes?


  • Colonial Hangover:


  • Demographic Jihad on Europe: Are migrant YouTubers influencing others to travel to the EU?
  • Home Geothermal Energy: By drilling holes about 300 to 500 feet underground, ground-source heat pumps can tap air at much more stable temperatures. This isn’t a new concept: “There are a lot of terrific ground-source heat pumps out there; they’ll heat your home and cool your home comfortably”.


By -
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)