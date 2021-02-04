Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, February 04, 2021
vatican has its hand in every kitty
RoL always wants money. period. god, mammon, what's the difference? have you seen how padres live? i was sort of accidentally invited to a bishopric for lunch, and these guys definitely eat well: it was a goddamn feast!
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 04, 2021
