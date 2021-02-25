Deplatforming Game Gathering Steam

As America's partisan political war derails their democracy, the deplatforming game is gathering political steam:
This is why India needs to create its own independent infrastructure for dissemination of news & information, since information warfare is continuing to grow by leaps and bounds. Whether it's foreign-led agitations against Indian legislation and other constitutional processes, or whether it's international disputes, India needs to improveits information warfare capabilities. We need to rope in a variety of sectors, from ISRO to our software sector, to our legions of journalists & talking heads, and even to our domestic entertainment industry, in order to come up with our own India-centred infosphere.
