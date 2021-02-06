Saturday, February 06, 2021
Catholic Church appropriating “climate change” narrative
The Catholic Church is apparently the largest land holder in the world! No surprises there. After ruthlessly raping Mother Earth for over 2000 years, the Vatican is now adapting with the latest liberal narrative - trying to become "agents to combat climate change" etc. This will be used to guilt shame India and stunt her development - the Aarey rail car shed for the metro in Mumbai, agitation to block railway expansion for port connectivity in Goa, "Maoists" blocking Uranium mining in Telangana, Jharkhand in the name of "environmental activism", shaming Hindus for "environmental pollution" during Deepavali, attacking cultural traditions such as Jallikattu, ceremonial Temple Elephants etc. This is an outrageous irony considering that reverence for the elements of nature, all forms of life, the environment are an intrinsic way of life for Sanatana Dharma - quite distinct from the rapacious Abrahamic ways of quite ruthlessly exploiting nature. Hindus and India need to be particularly cautious and alert to counter manufactured shaming narratives that seek to inculcate a sense of guilt in Hindus for simply existing as Hindus. The gullible younger generation of Hindus - both in India and abroad is particularly vulnerable to such slick propaganda. I received this in the context of the "transformational power of GIS". I'm now disgusted after "climate change activist" Greta Thunberg's ill informed intervention in the "farmer's agitation" in India - in a well orchestrated and synchronized attack along with the porn singer and raunchy music video artiste Rihanna, the porn star Mia Khalifa and someone from the Cummala Harris clan whose real life sounds like the plot of a porn movie! P.S article from the New Yorker. You've got to hand it to the padres - they are committed, sophisticated and completely ruthless. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/02/08/how-a-young-activist-is-helping-pope-francis-battle-climate-change
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment